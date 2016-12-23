SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Justice Khehar's appointment as CJI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as Chief Justice of India. The plea was filed by a lawyers' body.

Justice Khehar would be sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India on January 4.

The current Chief Justice of India Justice T S Thakur, who would hold the office till January 3, had reportedly recommended the name of Justice Khehar for the appointment.

Justice Khehar will be the first Sikh to hold the post of CJI.

Born on 28 August, 1952, Khehar enrolled as an advocate in 1979 and practiced mainly in Punjab, Haryana, Shimla, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh high courts. Later he was appointed as a judge of Supreme Court of India in 2011.

