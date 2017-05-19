SC clears path for Justice Karnan's arrest: Review rejected

Justice C S Karnan can be arrested now with the Supreme Court rejecting his review plea. The registry before which the petition was filed rejected the same on the ground that in the wake of a final order being passed, it cannot entertain the plea.

The registrar noted that the writ petition is not maintainable. It was also noted that the contempt petition was decided on merits and after due consideration, it was held that Justice Karnan had committed contempt of the gravest nature.

Justice Karnan was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for six months after being held guilty for contempt. He had decided to seek a review in the Supreme Court seeking a recall of the order.

With this order being passed, the police can now go ahead and arrest Karnan. However the police who spanned out to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were not able to find him.

OneIndia News