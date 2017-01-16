SC calls status report on SIT probe into anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive status report on the probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

The SIT, set up in February 2015, is probing the cases that were earlier closed for lack of sufficient evidence. A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R. Banumathi sought the report as petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon told the court that the SIT had utterly failed in carrying out the probe.

The petitioner is a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. Khalon has sought direction to the authorities concerned that no further extension be given to the SIT and it should complete its probe by February 11, 2017.

The central government earlier told the court that it has identified 22 cases out of a total 218 cases for further investigation. The court has adjourned the matter for February 20. After formation, the SIT was given six months' time to fulfil its mandate. On August 12, 2015, it was given an extension of one year.

The petitioner has contended that due to shoddy investigation, inordinate delay in recording statements coupled with lack of will, justice had been denied to 3,000 victims of 1984 riots. In Delhi alone, 2,733 people were killed in the riots triggered by the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

IANS