SBI PO prelims 2017 results available now: Here is what you do next

The results for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the State Bank of India have been declared. The online preliminary examination was held on April 29, 30 and May 5, 7 2017.

Those candidates who took the examinations can check their results here now.

Candidates have been advised to keep in touch with the SBI's website for regular updates.

Those candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will be called for the main examination. The online main examination will have objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The objective test will be of three hours duration having four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. Candidates should qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.

The descriptive test of 30 minutes duration with 50 marks will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay). Candidates are required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank. Descriptive test of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test. There will be a penalty for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each wrong answer one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. There will be no penalty for questions left blank.

The group exercises and interview will be held July 10, 2017 onwards, and the results will be declared on August 5, 2017.

How to check results:

Key in roll number and date of birth or registration number with DoB

Click on submit results

View and print

OneIndia News