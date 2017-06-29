SBI PO Exam 2017 results to be declared in 1st week of July, how to check

The SBI PO Exam 2017 results are expected to be declared soon. The results are likely to be declared in the first week of July. The results were originally expected on June 19.

The official Notification on its website read, "the result of Main Examination held on 4th June 2017 for recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India, which was tentatively scheduled to be declared on 19.06.2017, is under process and will be declared at a later date. Last year the results for the Exam, which was held on July 31 were declared on August 19. There are 2403 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers as announced by the Bank for which it conducted the Examination.

Once the results are declared, the eligible candidates in the next phase will appear for group exercises and interview. The combined marks of candidates clearing both the Objective Tests and Descriptive Test will be kept in descending order in each category. The Bank with the sufficient number of candidates in each category will invite them for Group Exercise and Interview. The marks in Written Test will be converted out of 75 and the marks in Interview will be converted out of 25. Finally, after conversion of the converted marks out of 100 for every category, the merit list of the candidates eligible for the vacancies will be declared.

How to check SBI PO Exam 2017 results once declared:

Go to official website

Search for 'Careers

Click on 'Result main exam Phase II

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News