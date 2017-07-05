SBI PO 2017 Mains results declared, final result on August 5

The SBI PO 2017 Mains results have been declared. While the mains results have been declared the final results would be out on August 5. After prelims in April and May, the Mains for SBI PO 2017 were held on June 4 last month. The results can be checked on SBI's official website.

Around 6,376 candidates have cleared the mains and are eligible for the GE-PI round. They will now undergo group discussions and one-to-one interviews with bank professionals, based on which the final results will be declared on August 5, 2017.

There are around 2313 vacancies for Probationary Officers in SBI pan India this year. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be intimated via sms or email for the third phase of SBI-PO exams.

How to Check SBI PO 2017 Mains results:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers/recruitment-result.html

Click Probationary Officers

Click 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India'

Click on 'Main Exam Marks'

Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth or Registration Number and Date of Birth

Enter the correct captcha & click submit

Take a printout

OneIndia News