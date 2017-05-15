Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government aims to double the income of farmers by 2022 and create a new Model development. PM Modi participated at the 'Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra' in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh.
Modi unveiled a roadmap for the conservation of river Narmada. ''Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra" is hailed as a favourite project of Madhya Pradesh Government. The Narmada river originates at Amarkantak.
The event at Amarkantak, the place in Anooppur district where the river originates, will mark the conclusion of 'Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra'. The Narmada river conservation awareness campaign was launched in December last year.
The Narmada Seva Yatra has ended but the Yagya has begun, to achieve the aims with which we commenced this Yatra, says PM Modi
PM thanked all those who took part in the Narmada Seva yatra. This noble work would benefit the 125 crore people of India, he said.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would implement the 'Save Narmada' project in letter and spirit
PM Narendra Modi releases a book on Narmada Seva Mission at Narmada Seva Yatra conclusion in Amarkantak