Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government aims to double the income of farmers by 2022 and create a new Model development. PM Modi participated at the 'Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra' in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh.

Modi unveiled a roadmap for the conservation of river Narmada. ''Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra" is hailed as a favourite project of Madhya Pradesh Government. The Narmada river originates at Amarkantak.

The event at Amarkantak, the place in Anooppur district where the river originates, will mark the conclusion of 'Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra'. The Narmada river conservation awareness campaign was launched in December last year.