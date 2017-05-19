Satyendra Jain files defamation case against Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was allegedly involved in laundering Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12.

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday filed a criminal defamation case against Kapil Mishra and BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder S Sirsa in Tis Hazari court in New Delhi for levelling baseless allegation of corruption.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had alleged that he witnessed his AAP colleague Satyendar Jain give party chief Arvind Kejriwal Rs 2 crore in cash.

Mishra added that he informed Delhi's Anti Corruption Bureau about this transaction immediately. Mishra implied that's why he was sacked from his ministerial posts yesterday by Kejriwal.

Mishra was removed as Delhi's Water Minister on March 6 in a sudden move and was later suspended from the AAP. He then said he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
