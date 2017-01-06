Sasikala's nephew should pay Rs 25 crore penalty: Madras HC

In a setback to Sasikala Natarajan's nephew TTV Dinakaran, the Madras high court on Friday upheld a tribunal court's order of Rs 25 crore penalty on him. The former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP had moved the high court against the enforcement directorate appellate court's order asking him to pay penalty in a foreign exchange regulation act.

The enforcement directorate had booked Dinakaran under FERA over unexplained remittances to his bank account between 1991 and 1995 when J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Dinakar had claimed to be a citizen of Singapore and hence beyond the jurisdiction of the Enforcement Directorate. The ED, however, rejected his claims and had imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore. Dinakaran had appealed against the fine in enforcement directorate appellate tribunal which upheld the penalty following which he approached the Madras High Court. The HC on Friday upheld the order of the tribunal.

TTV Dinakaran is not only a former AIADMK MP but also the nephew of AIADMK's present general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. He is the brother of Jayalalithaa's foster son Sudhakaran who was ultimately disowned by Jayalalithaa.

OneIndia News