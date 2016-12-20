Sasikala sends letters to Prez, PM, Rahul from Poes Garden

Sasikala Natarajan who is trying to stamp her authority in the AIADMK has written letters to President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi thanking them for attending the funeral of Jayalalithaa.

Writing on a letter head which bears the address Poes Garden, the official residence of Jayalalithaa, she thanks the three leaders for their presence at the funeral.

"Your presence brought great consolation to me, in my moment of grief," she wrote.

In the letter to the President she wrote, "I was given to understand that your Excellency's journey to Chennai was a little arduous due to flight problems, but you were undeterred."

