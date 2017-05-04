Sasikala says she is not a govt servant, can't be convicted in DA case

Sasikala Nataraj who filed a review in the Supreme Court against her conviction in the disproportionate assets case has said that the punishment cannot apply to her as she is not a government servant. In the review plea filed on Wednesday, she has also stated that the order abating Jayalalithaa should also be made applicable to her.

Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were convicted and sent to jail for four years after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the trial court, Bengaluru. Sasikala says that since the case was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it cannot be made applicable to her.

The review states that the PC Act can be made applicable only to government or public servants. I am neither and hence the order of conviction cannot be handed out to me, she further states in the review.

It is further stated that since the main accused, Jayalalithaa had expired the charges against her and the two others would not survive independently. We are independent income tax assesses and had paid tax during the relevant period it has further been contended. We have not amassed wealth as held in the judgment of the SC, she has also contended in the review petition.

OneIndia News