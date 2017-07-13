Sasikala paid Rs 2 crore bribe for special privileges in jail, says DIG Prisons report

An explosive report filed by Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D, has alleged that Sasikala Natarajan, currently lodged in the Bengaluru central prison, is being given special treatment. The report states that Rs 2 crore may have been paid in bribes to jail authorities to ensure that Sasikala Natarajan received special privileges.

OneIndia has accessed the four-page report that contains observations made by Roopa D, DIG prisons, alleges that a special kitchen has been set up for Sasikala who is convicted in a disproportionate assets case. "A special kitchen is functioning for Sasikala Natarajan, an aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister who is now convicted in a disproportionate assets case. The special kitchen is in violation of the jail rules. There are rumours that you are in the know of it but the violation has continued. I am told that Rs 2 crores were given in bribes to provide special privileges to her and unfortunately the allegation is on you," the report addressed to DGP Prisons, HN Satyanarayana Rao says.

The report further seeks action on jail authorities who have been hand in glove with convicts to violate jail regulations. "There is an urgent need for intervention and stringent action against those involved," the DIG's report urges. The special treatment being meted out to Sasikala Natarajan was highlighted previously when she was allowed to meet visitors frequently.

After the media questioned frequent visitors, DG Rao had assured that no special treatment was being given to Sasikala. A report by the police department's senior official now paints a different picture. Despite being convicted for disproportionate assets case, Sasikala continues to get VVIP treatment in jail after bribing officials, according to the report that was submitted to Karnataka's DG and IGP on Wednesday.

OneIndia News