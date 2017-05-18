Sasikala Natarajan seeks questions in advance in FERA case, ED objects

Advocates representing Sasikala Natarajan filed a petition in the Egmore court seeking that questions be handed prior to the hearing in a FERA case. Accused of violating Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, Sasikala Natarajan has asked for questions to be given to her before the hearing. The Enforcement Directorate has raised objections to the petition.

The Egmore court adjourned the hearing after objections were raised by the ED. The interim General Secretary of the AIADMK was dealt a blow in the two-decade-old FERA case when the Madras High Court refused to discharge her from three cases filed by the ED. The case relates to payments made in US and Singapore dollars to foreign firms for hiring transponders and uplink facilities for J. Jay TV which was earlier telecast under the logo of JJ TV.

Currently lodged in the Bengaluru central jail at Parappana Agrahara after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala Natarajan was allowed to appear in the FERA case through video conferencing. A Zakir Hussain, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence) allowed Sasikala's plea to appear through video conferencing. He also directed her to furnish a declaration that she would not challenge video conferencing in the future on grounds of its quality or that she did not understand the proceedings. Sasikala's relative Bhaskaran is also an accused in the case.

