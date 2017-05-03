Sasikala Natarajan moves SC, seeks review of DA case verdict

Convicted in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review.

Two and a half months after the Supreme Court convicted her, Sasikala has sought a review of the verdict.

The Supreme Court had convicted Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran in a disproportionate assets case on February 14, 2017. Two days later, Sasikala was lodged in the Bengaluru central prison.

In her petition Sasikala has asked for review of the verdict after the death of accused number one, J Jayalalithaa. The Supreme Court had abated the verdict against Jayalalithaa following her death. Taking a cue, Sasikala along with Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran, have filed petitions in the supreme court to reconsider the judgment.

The apex court has upheld the special court's verdict and sentenced Sasikala Natarajan to four years in jail in the disproportionate assets case. The petition comes at a time when Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran is under judicial custody for allegedly attempting to bribe the Election Commission officials. He also faces charge of money laundering for which the enforcement directorate has registered a case.

OneIndia News