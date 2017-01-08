Sasikala names newborn as Jayalalithaa

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chennai, Jan 8: AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala on Sunday named a baby girl of a party functionary as 'Jayalalithaa,' here. In true Jayalalithaa style, she also kissed the girl gently on the forehead before blessing her, a party release said.

Sasikala names newborn as Jayalalithaa
FIle Photo

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, would often name children of party workers and supporters and kiss the infants on their forehead. Sasikala named the girl child of a party functionary from Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, as 'Jayalalithaa,' after emerging out of a district office-bearers meeting here.

PTI

Read more about:

jayalalithaa, sasikala, baby girl, name, new born

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 