Sasikala names newborn as Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Jan 8: AIADMK General Secretay VK Sasikala on Sunday named a baby girl of a party functionary as 'Jayalalithaa,' here. In true Jayalalithaa style, she also kissed the girl gently on the forehead before blessing her, a party release said.

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, would often name children of party workers and supporters and kiss the infants on their forehead. Sasikala named the girl child of a party functionary from Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, as 'Jayalalithaa,' after emerging out of a district office-bearers meeting here.

PTI