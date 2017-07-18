Sasikala bribegate: HS Revanna replaces D Roopa as DIG Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed IPS HS Revanna as Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Bengaluru and also given additional charge of Chief Superintendent, Bengaluru Central Jail replacing D Roopa.

A recent report by Roopa had asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crore was given to the prison officials by Sasikala, including Satyanarayana, in order to avail special facilities in the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

State government on Monday transferred her out of the Prisons Department to the post of DIG, Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru.

"The government has every right to transfer officers. I followed the orders. I am thankful to Madam Kiran Bedi as the support from her is invaluable to me," D. Roopa told media.

To this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Earlier in the day, NS Megharik took additional charge as Director General (Prisons) Bengaluru replacing HN Satyanarayana Rao.

OneIndia News