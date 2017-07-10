Sartaj Aziz lacks basic courtesy, didn't acknowledge my letter: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, the Minister for External Affairs has hit out at Sartaj Aziz for not even having the basic courtesy to respond to her letter. She said that she had written a personal letter to Aziz, the advisor to the Pakistan Prime Minister.

She said that in the letter she had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother wanted to meet him. He has not even had the courtesy to acknowledge the letter, Sushma Swaraj also added.

She further said that she is sure that Sartaj Aziz has consideration for all nationals of his country. She was speaking in the backdrop of a lady from Pakistan who sought her help for a medical visa to India.

Faiza Tanveer, 25 is suffering from cancer and she took to Twitter to seek the External Affairs minister's help. In a reply the Indian embassy said that she she could get a medical visa is the Aziz wrote to Sushma Swaraj requesting the same.

Sushma said that she sees no reason why Aziz should hesitate to give his recommendation. I have sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment, Sushma Swaraj also said.

OneIndia News