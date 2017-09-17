Sardar Sarovar dam inauguration: Medha Patkar continues jal satyagrah agitation

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar continued her 'jal satyagrah' agitation at Barda village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The "Jal Satyagarah" protest began on Friday on the banks of the Narmada river at Chota Barda village in Dhar where the water level is gradually rising.

The protesters allege that the families affected by the rising water level after the closure of the gates of the dam on the Narmada river in neighbouring Gujarat have not been fully rehabilitated or compensation paid to them, said an NDTV report.

In June this year, the Narmada Control Authority had given permission to the Gujarat government to close the sluice gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. The dam is the second biggest dam in the world after Grand Coulee Dam in the US.

The 1.2-km-long dam, which is 163 metres deep, will irrigate over 18 lakh hectares of land in the state. The water from Narmada will flow into over 9,000 villages through a canal network.

OneIndia News