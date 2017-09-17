Sardar Sarovar Dam faced many obstacles, but we were determined: Modi

Asserting that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been happy to see the Sardar Sarovar Dam being inaugurated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the dam project faced many obstacles, but his government was committed that the project should go on.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Dabhoi soon after inaugrating the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Modi said both Sardar Patel and Dr. Ambedkar laid great emphasis on irrigation and waterways.

"Sardar Sarovar Dam faced so many obstacles. But, we were determined that the project will go on...Lack of water resources has been a major factor in slowing the pace of development," he said.

"I still remember, as the Gujarat CM when I went to border areas I saw BSF Jawans do not have water. We brought Narmada waters to borders for Jawans," he added.

He said that Sardar Sarovar Dam would change the fates of farmers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"The waters of Maa Narmada will help several citizens and transform several lives," he added.

He urged people to not leave any stone unturned to create a 'New India' by 2022' which marks 75 years of independence.

"The western part of India lacks adequate water supply, in the eastern part there is shortage of electricity and gas supply...We are working to overcome these shortages so that both parts of India development and India scales new heights of development," he said.

"The 'Statue of Unity' will be a fitting tribute to Sardar Patel and will draw tourists from all over...We remember our freedom fighters from the tribal communities who gave a strong fight to colonialism," he added.

[Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. The dam is the second biggest dam in the world after Grand Coulee Dam in the US.

The 1.2-km-long dam, which is 163 metres deep, will irrigate over 18 lakh hectares of land in the state. The water from Narmada will flow into over 9,000 villages through a canal network.

