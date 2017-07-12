Sarbananda Sonowal reviews flood situation in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga, Jul 12: With Assam facing severe flooding, Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal visited rhino habitat Kaziranga National Park and toured the various submerged forest camps.

After inspecting the submerged areas within the 270 km Park, Sonowal also in a meeting here reviewed the situation in six deluge affected upper Assam districts.

He asked the district Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police, including departmental heads, to be on high alert against invasion and attack by anti-social elements who try to attack at such times to bring bad name to the government and Assam so as to only adversely affect tourist flow into the North East.

The chief minister further assured that the overflowing mighty Brahmaputra was being strictly monitored by respective agencies and permanent solution will be taken up after the monsoons which is not only a perennial problem but also to be noted as a national problem.

PTI