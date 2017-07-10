Saradha scam: CBI questions TMC MP Satabdi Roy in Kolkata

New Delhi, Jul 10: Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy was on Monday quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme case.

Roy, a Bengali actor and a Member of Parliament from Birbhum in West Bengal, was questioned at the CBI office in Kolkata, sources in the central probe agency said. She was a brand ambassador of the Saradha Group and it was suspected that she had taken money from the ponzi scheme company to promote it, they added.

The agency had registered the case on June 4, 2014, in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated May 9, 2014, against then chairman and managing director of Saradha Group, Sudipta Sen, and others under penal provisions pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and other offences.

It was alleged that the accused persons had collected huge sums from investors under various schemes by fraudulently promising high returns, but failed to pay the amount to them.

PTI