"Sadak ka goonda" remark on Army chief wrong, says Rahul Gandhi

"No politician should pass comments on the Army chief. There is no need to speak or pass remarks on the man who heads the Indian Army," said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Condemning his party man Sandeep Dikshit for his remarks on General Bipin Rawat, Rahul Gandhi said it was wrong on his part to do so.

"I was told by someone that a Congress leader has said something against the Army chief and I believe that the leader was wrong in doing so," Rahul Gandhi said. Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit had, on Sunday likened Army Chief Bipin Rawat to a "goon on the street". His remarks had stirred a controversy with him as well as the party receiving backlash.

Despite the BJP seeking an apology from the Congress and its president Sonia Gandhi, the AICC had distanced itself from Dixit's statements. Under severe fire, Dikshit retracted his remarks and apologised through a tweet. "Ours is not a mafia Army like Pakistani army which makes statements like goons on the street. It looks bad when our Army chief gives a statement like a 'sadak ka goonda', Dikshit had said.

Speaking to the extended core committee members of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress in Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi condemned Dikshit's remarks.

