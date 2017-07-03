Samjautha blasts case: Pak seeks 4 months time to produce witnesses

Pakistan sought more time to send 13 witnesses in the Samjautha Express blast case. A special court of the NIA at Panchkula had issued summons to 13 persons and handed over the same to Pakistan.

Through diplomatic channels, Pakistan has conveyed to India that it would need at least another 4 months to decide on producing the witnesses before the special NIA court.

On March 17, the NIA court directed the witnesses to appear before it on July 4. With Pakistan seeking more time, the decision would now be conveyed to the court by the prosecution. Hearing in the case resumes tomorrow. So far, the statements of 249 witnesses out of 299 have been recorded on the blast, in which 68 people had died on February 18, 2007.

OneIndia News