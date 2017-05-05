SP splits: Shivpal Yadav floats 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' under Mulayam

Senior leader of the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam Singh's brother, Shivpal Yadav is all set to float a new party. Making his decision official, Shivpal Yadav said that his new party will be called 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha'. He further added that Mulayam Singh Yadav will be the chief of the party.

"This morcha will be launched soon. It is aimed at giving Netaji the respect he deserves and uniting the members of the Samajwadi party," Shivpal Yadav told the media on Friday. Shivpal Yadav had warned his nephew and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of forming a new outfit earlier. He had told the media that he would start a campaign to bring together the workers of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to the media in Etawah on Wednesday Shivpal Singh had demanded that Akhilesh 'hand over the party to Mulayam Singh'. "Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to netaji. He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," Shivpal Yadav had said. Bringing his thoughts into action, the senior leader of the SP on Friday announced the name of his new political outfit.

The bitter feud between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had become a public spectacle in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. While the party split into two and approached the election commission over the 'cycle symbol', it out up a united front just days before the election.

The drubbing that the party received in the assembly polls only made matters worse. Shivpal Yadav, after the party lost under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav leadership, had demanded that Mulayam Singh be made in charge.

OneIndia News