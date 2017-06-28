Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan insults Army, levels rape allegations

Former Uttar Pradesh government cabinet minister Azam Khan on Wednesday made a shocking anti-Army statement. He accused the Indian Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at an iftar party, Khan said,''A fight is going on the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so.''

Khan's shocking statement was widely condemned by other parties. Sambit Patra, spokesperson of the BJP said,"We should boycott these kinds of politicians. They should not be given any sort of platform".

