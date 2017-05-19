Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi takes over Zakir Naik's Islamic International School

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has admitted students of Zakir Naik's Islamic International School, which was on the verge of shut down, in a school run by his trust.

Around 185 students have been admitted in Avicenna International School run by Abu Azmi. The staff and even the syllabus would remain the same but with little changes, Azmi told media.

Confirming the development, Azmi said, "I was pained to see that the future of almost 200 children studying in this school was hanging in the balance. All of them belonged to good families and deserved proper protection. So I decided to take care of their future and take over the management of the school in Mazgaon. I have taken over the school by completing the procedural formalities."

Zakir Naik is accused of spreading hatred by his provocative speeches and money laundering several crores of money over the years. In November last year, the Centre banned the IRF under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for five years. The National Investigation Agency had approached Interpol for issuing a red corner notice against the controversial Islamic preacher.

