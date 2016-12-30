Samajwadi Party is splitting and even God can't save it

Lucknow, Dec 30: After being snubbed in public by his father, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yavav decided to release his own list of candidates for the forthcoming elections. In the list of 235 released by Akhilesh, 171 are sitting MLAs, while the rest are new faces.

This move comes a day after his father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav declared their list of 325 candidates while also ruling out projecting Akhilesh as the CM candidate. While Mulayam, the seasoned politician that he is, realises that the SP has to remain united to win the UP polls, the question is will that be a possibility?

Even God can't save Samajwadi Party

Looking at how the mud-slinging fest is shaping out in UP, it is clear that even God cannot save the SP. Mulayam needs both his son and brother equally. He cannot do away with his son because others in his family do not have the charisma to get in the votes.

On the other hand, Mulayam also realises the importance of Shivpal as he is the 'go to man' at the grass root levels in the party. Shivpal is a very good organiser and this is very crucial for the party.

The question is what should Mulayam do now? He must be hoping he could turn the clock back five years years when his brother had told him not to make Akhilesh the chief minister. Shivpal had suggested then that Mulayam should take over as the CM while Akhilesh should be made deputy CM.

The problem is that Mulayam did not do enough at first to keep the family feud under check. Trouble was brewing and Mulayam decided to stay mum to ensure tranquility within the family. There was a time when Mulayam publicly scolded Akhilkesh for his performance as CM. Akhilesh, however, brushed it aside and said, "Which father does not scold his son?"

Akhilesh then had to deal with the allegation that he was a weak CM. He then began asserting himself. The first sign of a brash act came when he removed his uncle as minister. Akhilesh then began ignoring those close to Mulayam and Shivpal.

Mulayam watched all along and finally, erupted. He tried to play the peacemaker all along, but looking at how things are today it is clear that he has failed. It is clear that SP is headed for a split. The question is, will Mulayam be able to stop it. Many political observers say that the split is inevitable and even God cannot save the party today.

