Samajwadi Party crisis: Azam Khan ‘positive’ about Mulayam-Akhilesh patch up

Lucknow, Jan 4: At a time when a split in the Uttar Pradesh ruling party, Samajwadi Party, looks imminent, senior leader Azam Khan is 'positive' about a patch-up between the two camps.

While one camp is headed by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, the second led by son and state chief minister Akhilesh looks 'stronger' to take over the reins of the SP.

"I spoke to Netaji, he's positive and wants to solve the issue," Azam told ANI on Wednesday.

He added that both Akhilesh and Mulayam spoke. "The talks between father and son should not stop, as it's a special relationship."

On Tuesday, Akhilesh met his father and spent three hours with him. However, it seems both the camps are yet to arrive at an agreement.

The latest round of conflict in the party started after Akhilesh announced his own list of candidates for the upcoming UP assembly elections 2017.

In fact, Akhilesh was suspended from the party for six years by his father and was immediately taken back into its fold. In a show of strength, more than 90 percent of SP legislators expressed their support for the chief minister.

OneIndia News