Salute Major Gogoi, will defend him at any cost says AG Rohatgi

Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi has promised that he would defend Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi if a situation arises. He said, " I salute Major Gogoi. The major has been in the news after he tied a stone pelter to a jeep in Kashmir and drove around in the violence hit areas in April.

If a case is lodged against him, then I will defend him the AG said.Major Gogoi risked his life for the nation. His critics are speaking rubbish and they have no respect for valiant soldiers who are laying down their lives every day so that we can sleep and work in peaceful conditions. I salute him for his presence of mind to avert violence and that should not be condemned, Rohatgi also said.

He further said that the Major had done no wrong. The officer followed principles of restraint to resolve an explosive situation and he did so without any loss of life, the AG also said.

OneIndia News