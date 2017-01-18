Salman Khan Arms Act case: Timeline since October, 1998

New Delhi, Jan 18: Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by a Jodhpur court of charges that he was carrying arms with expired licence.



15 October 1998: Forest department filed a case against Salman for allegedly possessing an arm with expired license, killing two blackbuck in Kankani village in Jodhpur.

December, 18, 2014: Court rejected Khan's plea seeking permission to summon the then DCP and DM of Mumbai as witnesses in case.

Feb 25, 2015: Judgement in the case deferred saying four pending applications from the prosecution have come up.

March 3, 2015: Jodhpur court permitted new eveidences as the prosecution brought up a nine-year-old plea witnesses in the case.

April 23, 2015: Chief judicial magistrate accepted an application moved by Khan's counsel seeking exemption from his appearance in the court on the ground of ill health.

April 29, 2015: Salman Khan appeared in Jodhpur court to record his statement.

July 25, 2016: Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan in two cases of poaching saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the actor.

Oct 27, 2015: Rajasthan High Court filed a petition seeking documents pertaining to the prosecution against him under the arms act.

Oct 2016: Special Leave Petition filed by Rajasthan government against Salman's acquittal.

Nov 11, 2016: Salman gets SC notice on Rajasthan's appeal over his acquittal in the Chinkara poaching case.

Jan 18, 2016: Salman Khan was aquitted of all charges by Jodhpur court

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)