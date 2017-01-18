Salman Khan acquitted in 18-year-old Arms Act case

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Jan 18: A Jodhpur court on Wednesday acquitted Bollywood star Salman Khan in the Arms Act case. His sister Alvira Khan was also present in CJM court during the verdict. The court said that the actor was acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence.

Prosecution lawyer Bhawani Singh told,''We have not been supplied the copy of judgement. Court gave benefit of doubt to accused.''

It may be recalled that Salman Khan and a few other Bollywood actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1998, during the shooting of Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Khan is accused of carrying and using illegal arms and also alleged to have been carrying arms with expired licence. A police complaint was filed against him on charges of being involved in hunting the protected blackbucks.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)