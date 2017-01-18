Bengaluru, Jan 18: First, Bollywood's enfant-terrible Salman Khan was exonerated in the 2002 hit-run-case case by the Bombay high court in 2015. Now, the actor on Wednesday was acquitted of all charges in the Arms Act case against him in the alleged poaching of two blackbucks by a court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Salman Khan (has been) acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence," the film star's lawyer told ANI.

A case against the film star was registered in October 1998 under the Arms Act for his alleged use and possession of arms with an expired license during the alleged poaching of two blackbucks in Kankani village.

The verdict has definitely come as a shock for the Bishnoi community, committed to the protection of the endangered blackbucks, and animal rights activists. However, the users of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, first came out in the open to slam the judgement with great amount of wit and humour.

Here we bring you few tweets:

Salman Khan didn't kill the black buck. If it were upto Indian Judiciary, they'll say that Katappa didn't kill Bahubali. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 18, 2017

Footpath sone ke liye nahi hote, jungle ghumne ke liye nahi hote#SalmanVerdict #SalmanKhan #JodhpurCourt #BlackBuck — Tadar Dinpal (@Tadar12) January 18, 2017

Invisible man was driving the car, Blackbuck committed suicide & I am sure Bandook plastic ka hoga.Jodhpur Court on Arms Act #SalmanVerdict — tiʜoЯ Singh (@avoidrohit) January 18, 2017

Well #SalmanKhan didn't do anything. It was the driver in #LandCruiser case & #BlackBuck committed suicide on its own..#SalmanVerdict — Kapil Goyal (@Kapy407) January 18, 2017

Indian judiciary in #SalmanKhan cases:



No one killed people sleeping on footpath..



No one killed blackbuck.. pic.twitter.com/7fkgMVC7Hg — Alok Shinde (@AlokSShinde) January 18, 2017

