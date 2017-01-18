Salman didn't kill blackbucks, Katappa didn't kill Bahubali: Twitter on actor’s acquittal

Twitter erupted in angry reactions after a court in Rajasthan acquitted superstar Salman Khan in the Arms Act case on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, Jan 18: First, Bollywood's enfant-terrible Salman Khan was exonerated in the 2002 hit-run-case case by the Bombay high court in 2015. Now, the actor on Wednesday was acquitted of all charges in the Arms Act case against him in the alleged poaching of two blackbucks by a court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Salman Khan (has been) acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence," the film star's lawyer told ANI.

File picture of Salman Khan

A case against the film star was registered in October 1998 under the Arms Act for his alleged use and possession of arms with an expired license during the alleged poaching of two blackbucks in Kankani village.

The verdict has definitely come as a shock for the Bishnoi community, committed to the protection of the endangered blackbucks, and animal rights activists. However, the users of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, first came out in the open to slam the judgement with great amount of wit and humour.
