Sakshi Maharaj not sorry over '4 wives, 40 children' remark

Appearing before the Election Commission to respond to its notice on his comments, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj refused to apologise stating that he made comments on an apolitical platform. The controversial BJP MP claimed that he was not speaking at a political rally when he made observations on population control. In his reply to the EC, Sakshi Maharaj claimed that he had not violated moral code of conduct and had done no wrong.

Speaking to the media after responding to the EC's notice, Sakshi said, "I was speaking at a programme organised for saints. I didn't name any community. I only said that population needs to be controlled. Women are not baby delivering machines."

Sakshi was issued with a notice by the Election Commission over prima facie violation of Moral code of conduct. The EC had asked him to explain his statement of 'a community allowing four wives and 40 children' being the cause of population explosion while addressing a gathering in Meerut in poll-bound UP.

