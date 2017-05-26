Saharanpur violence well-planned conspiracy: Adityanath government

Lucknow, May 26: Terming the recent caste-based violence in Saharanpur as a well-planned conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh Principal Home Secretary Mani Parsad Mishra on Thursday said those responsible will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference, he said that though there had been incidents of violence reported from the district in the last few years, it had not attained the magnitude which was witnessed during the April 20, May 5, May 9 and May 23 clashes.

"It was also witnessed that since April 20 violence, the intensity of such incidents has been on a rise and somewhere it has been felt that there was something lacking in the police administration," he said, adding that following which, a new team was sent to the district within 24 hours.

He said that "in the next 24 hours, the situation is likely to become normal and those responsible for the violence would not be spared and no innocent would be made a scapegoat."

He said that he had met a number of people from Shabbirpur, including the aged, women and children, and came across cases in which an 80-year-old man or a 14-year-old child have been made an accused.

When asked why Congress leader Shailja was stopped from visiting Shabbirpur while Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh was allowed, he said that there is a total ban on visits by any political leaders to Shabbirpur, and, if it has happened, then action would be taken against those responsible.

On the arrest of Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad, he said he would be arrested soon.

Asked about the ban on internet, he said the ban was imposed after there were reports of misuse of social media but it would be lifted soon when the situation becomes normal.

PTI