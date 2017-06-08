Saharanpur violence: 'Mastermind' Chandrasekhar of Bhim Sena arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested Bhim Sena chief Chandrasekhar in connection with Saharanpur caste clashes. The 30-year-old Dalit leader, better known as Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan, who had gone absconding was arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie by a Special Task Force team of UP Police. The UP police claim that he was the mastermind behind the caste clashes in Saharanpur where lives were lost.

Chandrasekhar is accused of promoting caste clashes that rocked the district on May 9. Based on a tip-off, UP police arrived in Himachal Pradesh in civil clothes and traced Chandrasekhar down from where he was arrested. Chandrasekhar had been on the run ever since the police booked him for egging Dalits to clash with the police on May 9.

The UP police had declared a reward of Rs 12,000 for any information leading to Chandrashekhar and his aides' arrest. The Bhim Sena chief had offered to surrender in court if 37 Dalits who had been arrested were released when he emerged on stage at a massive rally in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

On May 5, members of Thakur and Dalit communities clashed in Sharanpur district's Shabirpur village. Clashes broke out after members of Bhim Army had objected to a procession of Rajput king Maharana Pratap to pass through Dalit-dominated areas. The Dalits had asked the percussionists to turn off music blaring out of loudspeakers as they passed by a Ravidas temple. After the Rajputs declinedclashes broke out. Violence once again broke out after some 20 Dalit houses were torched and many vehicles were torched. A man named Sumit Rajput was killed in the clashes and 16 people were injured.

On May 9, Chandrasekhar had called for a Dalit mahapanchayat but the police denied permission for the same. Despite permission being denied, Dalits started congregating at the venue which led to the arrest of several Dalit leaders. A police chowki was burnt down and over 20 vehicles were torched while several instances of stone pelting and clashes were reported. Chandrasekhar was booked for encouraging the clashes.

OneIndia News