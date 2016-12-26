Sahara diary case: 'Ball is in PMO's court', says Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM has also rubbished reports of withdrawing her name as UP's chief ministerial candidate over allegations in Sahara case.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress's Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit on Monday said that she had said what she had to in the Sahara diary case, and now it was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond.

The Congress has demanded an "independent probe" into the "Sahara diaries", in which names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also Dikshit have figured.

Sheila Dikshit
Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Rejecting the allegations, Dikshit had said she "does not recall anything" about the diary and asserted she has "nothing to do" with it.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that Dikshit has also rubbished reports of withdrawing as Chief Ministerial candidate in UP.

According to the list, Rs 1 crore in cash was given to Dikshit on September 23, 2013, in Delhi. She was the Delhi Chief Minister until December 2013.

IANS

Read more about:

sheila dikshit, sahara, case, prime minister, narendra modi

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 23:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 26, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 