Sahara-Birla diaries: Prashant Bhushan dubs SC verdict as 'unfortunate'

New Delhi, Jan 11: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday termed the judgement in a PIL filed by an NGO seeking probe into bribery allegations against the Prime Minister and some other politicians as unfortunate. He said it was setback for the campaign against corruption and probity in public life.

In a statement, Bhushan, who appeared for the NGO Common Cause in the case, said the judgement will leave a cloud of suspicion over all the persons mentioned in some documents. The cloud could have dissipated had there been an independent investigation into the documents, he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition that sought a probe into the Sahara-Birla diaries. While rejecting the petition filed by an NGO that sought a probe into the IT raids conducted on Sahara and Birla in which the names of certain politicians came up, the SC said that there is no cogent evidence.

The bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy, observed that it was not safe to order probe on the basis of loose and random computer sheets presented as evidence.

