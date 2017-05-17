Saffron India: BJP ruled states after Modi came to power

It has been three years since Narendra Modi won India. In an emphatic victory in 2014, Modi occupied the Prime Minister's office following a whirlwind campaign that was hailed by almost the entire world.

In the three years that he has ruled India there have been setbacks and successes as well. On the election front while Delhi and Bihar were major setbacks, the win at Uttar Pradesh in 2017 could be considered as one of his biggest achievements.

There has been a saffron surge since Modi came to power in 2014. The party would also look to conquer Karnataka and retain Gujarat in a big way in the forthcoming elections.

Here are the BJP ruled states after Modi came to power:

The Modi led BJP also recorded impressive wins at Maharashtra and Haryana. The party also scaled Jammu and Kashmir where it is in a coalition with the PDP. Even in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is ruling with the TDP. The BJP also managed to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite not being the single largest party.

OneIndia News