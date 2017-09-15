Safety of children: SC seeks reply from Centre, states within three-weeks

Hearing a plea filed by two women lawyers seeking implementation of existing guidelines to ensure the safety of children in schools, the Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and all the states, asking them to file a reply on the matter within three weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar heard the plea in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon's Ryan International School.

According to reports, the lawyers, in their petition, have sought implementation of various existing guidelines on safety of school-going children. They have also suggested some additional guidelines to ensure that the responsibility is fastened on the schools with regard to the safety of children from the moment they get into the school bus.

Earlier this week, the court had issued a notice to the Centre, the Haryana police, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the CBI on a plea filed by the father of the child seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

A Class 2 student of the high-profile Ryan International School in Gurgaon was found dead on the morning of September 8 after his throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a 42-year-old bus conductor.

