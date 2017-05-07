'Saddened' by allegations against Kejriwal: Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption activist Anaa Hazare on Sunday expressed 'sadness' over corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, saying the latter became Delhi Chief Minister due to the anti-graft movement.

Kejriwal and several other AAP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, took active part in Hazare led India Against Corruption movement. When the idea of floating a separate political party to fight corruption started gaining momentum, Hazare parted his way.

"Dukh hota hai, poora desh aasha se dekh raha hai humari taraf aur hum logon par aisa aarop hona kahan tak sach hai (It is saddening, the entire country is looking towards us with hope, and allegations surface)," he told reporters.

Delhi's sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation on Sunday, claiming he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs. 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra was axed from the Cabinet on Saturday. His sacking highlighted the simmering tension in the AAP leadership.

[As rift in AAP widens: Here's who said what]

Reacting to party's decision, Mishra claimed on Saturday evening that he would "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged scam on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Mishra and said there is no logic behind his allegations and it's all baseless.

OneIndia News