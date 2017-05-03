Sacrifice being wasted: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

New Delhi, May 3: In a blistering attack, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the BJP government has completely failed to get control of the situation actross LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the killing of BSF soldiers.

Speaking to reporters, the Shiva Sena MP strongly condemned the Poonch attack, further stating in strong words that Pakistan should be taught a lesson. The attack on Poonch was a serious issue and the government should react immedietly to the situation.

Hitting out at the BJP government he said that "heard 'sacrifice won't go in vain' 100 times and 'Pak will be given reply' 10,000 times; no answer given yet and the sacrifice of Jawan is being wasted.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley who termed the Poonch attack as barbaric act had said that the India has full faith in armed forces which will react appropriately to the act. He said sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain.

The tension between India and Pakistan refuses to settle down and with the attack on the Army camp in Poonch, the Indian political parties have been demanding stricter actions on part of the government.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)