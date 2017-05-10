Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra slapped, heckled

Ousted Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra was slapped and heckled on camera. Mishra who sat on a hunger strike on Wednesday morning was assaulted by miscreants just as he finished briefing the media at his residence in Delhi.

A man who identified himself as Ankit Bhardwaj admitted to assaulting Kapil Mishra. A self-confessed AAP supporter, Ankit was arrested by the Delhi police immediately. The accused told the police that he had assaulted Mishra for 'betraying the party'. Kapil Mishra was repeatedly slapped and heckled by the accused.

Post the incident, Kapil Mishra refused to blame anyone but maintained that he would not relent. "I am on a hunger strike and this attacker jumped on me. I am on a war on corruption. Let them attack but I will not relent," Kapil Mishra told the media after the attack. Mishra was sacked as a minister as well as removed from the primary membership of the party. Action against Mishra was initiated after he accused Kejrwal of accepting bribes and being involved in a land scam. Mishra has approached the Anti-Corruption bureau as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking probe against Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike until Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers made details of their foreign trips public.

OneIndia News