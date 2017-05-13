New Delhi, May 13: Ousted Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra's indefinite hunger strike on Saturday entered the fourth day. Kapil Mishra said that his 'satyagraha' against corruption won't stop till he receives an accurate information about the expenses being made with the AAP for foreign tours.

"I am feeling well even after four days of fasting. Arvind Kejriwal should face the truth. He should provide me information soon if they don't have anything to hide," Mishra told ANI,

He responded on AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha who also decided to go indefinite hunger strike outside of Mishra's house, he said that everyone has right to protest outside his house and full protection should be provided to the MLA.

On Friday, East Delhi Municipal Corporation first mayor and Mishra's mother Dr Annapurna Mishra too joined him in taking on AAP convenor Kejriwal.

Mishra's mother had allegedly said that his son was accused of being an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party adding that she never thought Kejriwal would behave in such a manner. Annapurna said that she asked Kejriwal to speak out on the issue related to the alleged tanked scam. She added that Kapil never wanted to join AAP but it was Kejriwal who forced him to join the party.

She asserted that Kapil is an agent of truth but not of BJP adding that she is proud of him for carrying out 'satyagraha'.

She blamed Kejriwal for sacking her son and highlighted that AAP supremo had proved what kind of person he is.

On May 10, the sacked AAP leader began his hunger strike who stirred a controversy by making corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday he vowed to continue his hunger strike till the AAP makes details of foreign travels by some of its leaders public.

Mishra had earlier asked Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to divulge details of expenses incurred for various foreign trips by party leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendra Jain, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pathak.

"I will continue to sit on hunger strike till details of international travel expenses of five AAP leaders are shared," Mishra, who is on a hunger strike since Wednesday at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines, said. In August last year, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was reportedly examined by the ACB in connection with her alleged involvement in the scam.

Kapil turns the table:

Mishra had been accusing BJP of protecting Sheila Dikshit. But on May 8, he alleged that the AAP government was trying to protect her.

Mishra had reportedly submitted evidence to the ACB alleging that Kejriwal-led government had influenced and delayed the probe into the scam.

In June 2015, AAP government had set up a fact-finding committee to look into alleged irregularities in procuring around 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB during Dikshit's tenure.

OneIndia News