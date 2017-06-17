Sack 'backstabber, BJP's friend' Kumar Vishwas, says poster outside AAP office

The infighting among AAP leaders saw a new twist as posters against AAP leader Kumar Vishwas have been put outside Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi office.

The poster written in Hindi allege poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas as a friend of BJP, backstabber. It further urges the party leadership the sack Vishwas from the party.

Posters against Kumar Vishwas put outside Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi office. pic.twitter.com/1IOMUM53eG — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

At the end, AAP leader and former Delhi convener Dilip Pandey is being thanked for revealing the other side of Vishwas. These posters have been put up days after Dilip Pandey questioned Vishwas for being 'soft' on Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje while making a direct attack on Congress leaders.

Pandey tweeted "Bhaiya, you criticize the Congress leaders but say you will not speak against Vasundhara in Rajasthan. Why?"

He was referring to a speech delivered by Vishwas while addressing party workers from Rajasthan.

OneIndia News