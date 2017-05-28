Sabzar killing: Curfew imposed in parts of Srinagar

Srinagar, May 28: Curfew has been imposed in large parts of Srinagar to prevent protests against the killing of top militant commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The district administration has said that "strict restrictions have been imposed in Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Maisuma, Kralkhud and Batamaloo police stations until further orders. There's heavy deployment of security forces in the old city areas of Srinagar as well.

Further, Rail services between Baramilla and Banihal had been stopped after clashes on Saturday. Mobile phone services expect BSNL have been blocked. Civil service (judicial) exam scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled. Education institutions in the region have been ordered to remain closed on Monday.

A two-day strike

Separatists in Kashmir Valley have called for a two-day shutdown from Sunday over the use of force against the protesters following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Tral in Pulwama district.

One civilian was killed in security forces firing in south Kashmir's Tral on Saturday as huge protests broke out in the valley after news of the death of Bhat seen as a major setback to the terrorist network. Protesters clashed with law enforcement in several parts of Kashmir leaving dozens of people injured.

OneIndia News