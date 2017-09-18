Ryan International School reopens for first time since student’s murder

Ryan International reopens today; parents come to drop kids, wary of security | Oneindia News

Ryan International School, Gurgaon, has reopened for the first time on Monday since the murder of second standard boy Pradyuman Thankur on its premises.

Parents and guardians, come to drop their children on Monday, told news agency ANI that the school should ensure the safety of students.

"From now we'll have fear in our minds till our kids would reach home. Ryan International School should look after their safety," the parent of a student said.

"Background check on staff should be done thoroughly; Educated people should be recruited in schools," the parent of another student said.

Pradyuman, a student of Class 2, was found murdered with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 inside one of the school toilets.

Meanwhile, Union minister Maneka Gandhi, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with other officials from the CBSE, will hold high-level meeting on the safety and security of children in schools.

Since the murder of the boy reports have found that there were serious lapses in the security of the students. A two-member fact finding committee formed by the CBSE found that the bus drivers and conductors were using the same toilet facilities which otherwise should have been reserved for the students.

Last week, the Haryana governement has taken over the management of the Ryan School for three months and ordered CBI probe into the murder.

