Russian tourist creates ruckus, tries to open door mid-air on Moscow to Delhi flight

New Delhi, May 31: A Russian tourist was whisked away by the police after he wanted to open the door of Delhi-bound plane mid-air. The tourist was whisked away by the police as the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The tourist was taken to a court in this regard where he was fined for attempting to open the door of the plane from Moscow as it approached the national capital, scaring the passengers and sending the crew into a tizzy.

According to reports, the Aeroflot airline controlled the passenger and the pilot informed the Delhi Air Traffic Controller about the incident and request for police's support at the airport. Soon after the gate was opened the passenger was held by the officials of Central Industrial Security Forces and Quick Reaction Team whisked the passenger away.

A Delhi police official said that on May 22, duty manager of Aeroflot had made a PCR call regarding the incident on board flight SU 232, Moscow-New Delhi and the Moscow control room was also informed about the same.

He added that after the flight landed at T3, the pilot handed over the passenger with Flight Disturbance Report. The report submitted by the pilot mentioned that the passenger tried to open the gate of the aircraft mid-air in an inebriated state and had consumed alcohol on board.

The passenger was shifted to Safdarjung hospital for medical examination where Blood Alcohol Content level was found to be at 56.7/100ml of blood.

It is believed that in the United States or in the United Kingdom that BAC level should be less than 80mg whereas in India it is only permissible up to 30mg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said that based on the complaint, facts and circumstances, an action was taken against the tourist as per the aircraft act.

According to sources, the passenger was set free after a fine of Rs 50,000 after he was produced before the court.

It is not the first case of unruly passengers in the flight. In April a passenger was tied to his seat while travelling to Delhi after turned violent soon after the plane took off from Dubai.

In another case, an Air India air hostess filed a case of misbehaviour by a passenger on a flight coming from Muscat. According to the airlines, incidents of unruly passengers on flights are on rise and frequently pose a security threat to other passengers. The situation sometimes slips out of hand even though the crew members are trained to handle such situation.

"The passengers are often rude and sometimes turn violent over minor issues. We have asked staff to keep calm but there are clear guidelines to tie down a passenger if the situation goes out of hand," an airline official said.

An airline official explained that the passengers become so mean, rude and also turns violent over minor issues. He said that the crew was asked to keep quiet but there are clear guidelines to tie down a passenger if the situation goes out of hand.

In May, two drunk passengers were offloaded by the British Airways at Delhi airport after they insisted on playing a musical instrument on board.

OneIndia News