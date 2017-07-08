Russian national on hunger strike in Uttarakhand jail

A Russian national, who is on a hunger strike in Uttarakhand's Tehri jail, threatened the jail authorites with suicide if he was force-fed.

He was imprisoned in Tehri jail for living in India without a passport. He has been admitted to hospital. So far, his identity and pupose of a visit to India are not known.

According to The Passport Act, 1967 [Act No. 15 of 1967 dated 24th. June, 1967], a person shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees or with both.

OneIndia News