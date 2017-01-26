Russian envoy to India Alexander Kadakin passes away

Alexander Kadakin, Russia's ambassador to India, passed away on Thursday morning due to heart failure. Kadakin, 67, breathed his last at 8.56 am at a private hospital, officials said. He had been serving as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. Kadakin had served as the Russian envoy to India between 1999 and 2004 as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened at Kadakin's death. "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties," Modi tweeted.

The external affairs ministry said in Kadakin's passing away that India lost a valued friend. "In Amb Kadakin we lost a valued friend who nurtured #IndiaRussia relationship for many decades as distinguished Russian diplomat," MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Kadakin was born in Chisnau in then USSR in 1949. He graduated with honours from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972. He began his diplomatic career as a third secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in 1972.

In July last year, Kadakin had been awarded the Order of Friendship by Sergey Ivanov, the Russian President's Chief of Staff, for his efforts in strengthening and the bilateral ties between India and Russia.

After India's surgical strikes against terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kadakin in October had said that Russia was the only country to clearly say that Pakistan was responsible for large-scale terrorism.

In an interview with CNN-News18, he had called upon Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism. "Greatest Human Rights violations take place when terrorists attack military installations and attack peaceful civilians in India. We welcome the surgical strike. Every country has right to defend itself," he had said.

He had also said that "India should not be concerned about military exercises between Russia and Pakistan because the theme of the exercise is anti-terror fighting. That's in India's interests that we teach Pakistani army not to use itself for terror attacks against India."

OneIndia News