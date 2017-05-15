Ruckus marks Yogi Adityanath's first UP Assembly session

According to reports, 'whistles and catcalls' were blown by protesting MLAs. This the first assembly session of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday witnessed pandemonium on the first day of session over law and order situation in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, UP Assembly Speaker H N Dixit and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after attending the training session for newly-elected MLAs at the Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, UP Assembly Speaker H N Dixit and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after attending the training session for newly-elected MLAs at the Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Governor Ram Naik's speech in the joint assembly was disrupted by opposition parties as they raised banners and posters and came to the well of the house. Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders jointly led the mayhem in the house.

Also, in a bizarre incident, martials were seen fielding paper balls thrown at the Governor.

 According to reports, 'whistles and catcalls' were blown by protesting MLAs. This the first assembly session of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh questioned the silence of former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav over the ruckus. He said,'Akhilesh kept quiet, watched everything silently.Opposition blew whistles, threw paper balls at Governor, it shows their mindset'.

In the 403 members UP assembly, BJP has 312 seats. Major opposition parties: Samajwadi Party has 47 MLAs, Bahujan Samaj Party- 19 and Congress has only 7 members.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

uttar pradesh, assembly, yogi adityanath, chief minister, congress, bsp, sp

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:49 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK