Ruckus marks Yogi Adityanath's first UP Assembly session

The Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday witnessed pandemonium on the first day of session over law and order situation in the state.

Governor Ram Naik's speech in the joint assembly was disrupted by opposition parties as they raised banners and posters and came to the well of the house. Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders jointly led the mayhem in the house.

Also, in a bizarre incident, martials were seen fielding paper balls thrown at the Governor.

According to reports, 'whistles and catcalls' were blown by protesting MLAs. This the first assembly session of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Pandemonium in Uttar Pradesh assembly over law and order situation in the state. pic.twitter.com/vHzuFIafRZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh questioned the silence of former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav over the ruckus. He said,'Akhilesh kept quiet, watched everything silently.Opposition blew whistles, threw paper balls at Governor, it shows their mindset'.

In the 403 members UP assembly, BJP has 312 seats. Major opposition parties: Samajwadi Party has 47 MLAs, Bahujan Samaj Party- 19 and Congress has only 7 members.

#WATCH Opposition protests in UP Assembly over law & order situation in the state; raised slogans on first day of the session pic.twitter.com/ZKj0YliKha — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2017

OneIndia News